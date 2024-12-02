Short Interest in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Rises By 8.3%

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,900 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 383,200 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

American Woodmark Price Performance

American Woodmark stock opened at $90.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.14. American Woodmark has a one year low of $70.58 and a one year high of $106.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMWD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on American Woodmark from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $318,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,932 shares in the company, valued at $9,998,315.40. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter worth approximately $749,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 187,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

