Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Declines By 20.6%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the October 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 20.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MQT opened at $10.68 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

