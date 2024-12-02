Short Interest in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Decreases By 21.7%

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 624,100 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 796,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $12.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $5,214.40. The company had a trading volume of 92,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,481. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,599.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,093.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. Booking has a 12 month low of $3,104.48 and a 12 month high of $5,237.00.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Booking by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. Susquehanna upped their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,448.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5,850.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,820.50.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

