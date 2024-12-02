Short Interest in Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF) Declines By 20.0%

Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Decisive Dividend Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DEDVF remained flat at $4.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. Decisive Dividend has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $8.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90.

Get Decisive Dividend alerts:

About Decisive Dividend

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Decisive Dividend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisive Dividend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.