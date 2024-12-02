Short Interest in Global Arena Holding Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAHC) Drops By 8.0%

Global Arena Holding Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,200 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the October 31st total of 338,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,708,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Global Arena Trading Up 50.0 %
Global Arena stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,621,241. Global Arena has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.
Global Arena Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global Arena
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Global Arena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Arena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.