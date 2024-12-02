Short Interest in Global Arena Holding Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAHC) Drops By 8.0%

Global Arena Holding Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,200 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the October 31st total of 338,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,708,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global Arena Trading Up 50.0 %

Global Arena stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,621,241. Global Arena has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Global Arena Company Profile

Further Reading

Global Arena Holding Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting members in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform.

