Short Interest in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Grows By 30.0%

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Greene County Bancorp news, CFO Nick Barzee bought 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,484.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $25,713. This trade represents a 11,150.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tejraj S. Hada bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,228. This trade represents a 30.07 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 370.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Greene County Bancorp by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. 13.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of GCBC opened at $30.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average of $31.39. Greene County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $37.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

About Greene County Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.