Short Interest in Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF) Declines By 8.1%

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2024

Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 481,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Greentown Management Stock Performance

GRMHF remained flat at C$0.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.56. Greentown Management has a 12-month low of C$0.46 and a 12-month high of C$0.76.

About Greentown Management

Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, provides project management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Commercial Project Management, Governmental Project Management, and Others segments. The company offers property development management services for commercial projects; and to government on resettlement housing property development and public infrastructure projects.

