Short Interest in Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Increases By 25.0%

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $13.03 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58.

About Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.

Idemitsu Kosan Co,Ltd. engages in the petroleum, basic chemicals, functional materials, power and renewable energy, and resources businesses in Japan and internationally. The company’s Petroleum segment engages in the procurement of crude oil and refining of petroleum products; sale of gasoline, diesel oil, kerosene, automotive lubricants, industrial kerosene, heavy oil, and aviation and marine fuel; and operation of hydrogen stations.

