Short Interest in Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Increases By 25.0%

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $13.03 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58.
