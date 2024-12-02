Short Interest in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW) Decreases By 18.0%

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the October 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Up 10.1 %

Jasper Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.22. 127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,684. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.38.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.