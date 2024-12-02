Short Interest in Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Expands By 25.3%

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the October 31st total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KXSCF traded up $5.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.26. 8,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,013. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.40 and its 200 day moving average is $114.30. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of $98.96 and a fifty-two week high of $130.26.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

