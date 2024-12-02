Short Interest in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Drops By 19.2%

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,800 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the October 31st total of 409,300 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 218,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Koss Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KOSS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.02. 140,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.91 and a beta of -0.67. Koss has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $18.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koss

Koss Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Koss stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koss Co. ( NASDAQ:KOSS Free Report ) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Koss worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

