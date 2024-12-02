Short Interest in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Expands By 23.2%

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the October 31st total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 751,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

NASDAQ:MREO traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $3.62. 279,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,835. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $5.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98.

In other news, CEO Denise Scots-Knight sold 28,611 shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $127,891.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,282.49. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Charles Sermon sold 9,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $44,610.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 240,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,831.29. This trade represents a 3.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,931 shares of company stock valued at $236,602. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 15,307,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,350 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 56.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,345,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,984 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,158,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 5,097,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after purchasing an additional 696,408 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,201,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,570 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MREO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

