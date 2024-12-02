Short Interest in NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Grows By 22.3%

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

NEXT Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NXGPF opened at $123.41 on Monday. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of $123.41 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.46.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.

