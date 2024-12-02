Short Interest in NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Grows By 22.3%

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
NEXT Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NXGPF opened at $123.41 on Monday. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of $123.41 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.46.
NEXT Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NEXT
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 2 Home Improvement Leaders Building Momentum for Upside
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.