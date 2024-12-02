Short Interest in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Declines By 20.0%

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 0.7 %

OVBC stock opened at $27.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $128.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.03. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Ohio Valley Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ohio Valley Banc in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,418 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.18% of Ohio Valley Banc as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

