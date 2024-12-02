Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $74.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 45.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLNO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Soleno Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.91. 127,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,403. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of -1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.67. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $60.92.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($1.22). As a group, research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, insider Kristen Yen sold 3,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $153,628.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,814.95. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 8,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $399,246.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,671.96. The trade was a 6.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,194. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 21.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,081,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,016,000 after buying an additional 722,226 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,204,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,763,000 after purchasing an additional 130,434 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 27.9% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,750,000 after acquiring an additional 671,728 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 28.7% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,091,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,340,000 after buying an additional 466,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 14.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,668,000 after purchasing an additional 142,033 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

