Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 194411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.
Spark New Zealand Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Spark New Zealand Company Profile
Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.
