SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Position Raised by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1,371.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 623,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581,565 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $32,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Williams Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,241,000 after acquiring an additional 42,302,888 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,150,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176,679 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $84,057,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,863.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 867,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 837,925 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,400,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $55.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.09 and a 52-week high of $55.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.