SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.49 and last traded at $58.49, with a volume of 8814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.41.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 380,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 354,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,788,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 351.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,124,000 after buying an additional 183,283 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 25,524 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 99,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 9,101 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

