Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Senior Officer Sells C$40,569.00 in Stock

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ratha Khuong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.11, for a total value of C$40,569.00.

Stingray Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Stingray Group stock opened at C$7.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$423.53 million, a PE ratio of -27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. Stingray Group has a 52-week low of C$5.09 and a 52-week high of C$8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RAY.A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Stingray Group Inc operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company provides Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service available on television (TV), the internet, and through smartphones and tablets; Calm Radio, a music site for relaxation; Calm Christian, that offers Christian worship music; Qello Concerts by Stingray, an over-the-top streaming service on TV, mobile, and the web; and Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel for jazz and jazz-related genres.

