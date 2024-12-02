Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 32,990 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 51% compared to the typical daily volume of 21,910 put options.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.14. 2,896,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,751,983. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.06 and a 200 day moving average of $95.17. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $104.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 29,285 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5,921.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,995,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,018,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829,412 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

