T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.59 and last traded at $42.50, with a volume of 44244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.18.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $672.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.92.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCHP. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 35.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $750,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,256,000. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 212,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.