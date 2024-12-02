Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) is Circumference Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Circumference Group LLC trimmed its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Teradata comprises 6.6% of Circumference Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Circumference Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Teradata worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 88.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,646.46. This represents a 10.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Teradata from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Teradata

Teradata Price Performance

Teradata stock opened at $30.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.93. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 145.40% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.