The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,101 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,051,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Allstate by 505.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 38.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Allstate by 351.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 50,780 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. This represents a 57.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.19.

Allstate Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $207.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $134.17 and a 12-month high of $209.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

