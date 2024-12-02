The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Time to Sell?

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.01 and last traded at $27.18. 635,163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,699,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.51.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial lowered shares of The GEO Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on The GEO Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on The GEO Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The GEO Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 100,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in The GEO Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

