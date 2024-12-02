Touchstar (LON:TST) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Touchstar plc (LON:TST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.02), with a volume of 2998 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.08).

Touchstar Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a market cap of £6.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,062.50 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 99.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 98.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Touchstar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. Touchstar’s payout ratio is 3,750.00%.

About Touchstar

Touchstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds rugged mobile computing devices under the Touchstar brand in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also supplies, installs, and maintains software applications and hardware solutions for mobile applications in the transport, logistics, and access control industries.

