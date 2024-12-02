Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,100 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the October 31st total of 605,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

TM traded up $5.07 on Monday, reaching $175.70. The stock had a trading volume of 368,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,197. Toyota Motor has a 12-month low of $159.04 and a 12-month high of $255.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.70. The company has a market cap of $236.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $76.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 21.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toyota Motor

About Toyota Motor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 34,303.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 417,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,582,000 after purchasing an additional 416,446 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,660,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,571,000 after purchasing an additional 160,720 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,415.4% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 111,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,911,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.