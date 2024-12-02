Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $501,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBIL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 541,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,349,000 after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 66.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 8,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 274.2% during the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.00. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.66 and a 12 month high of $100.89.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

