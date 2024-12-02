TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,183 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.45% of TransUnion worth $91,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in TransUnion by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,180,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,008,205,000 after buying an additional 2,840,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,540,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,432,000 after buying an additional 3,427,199 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,468,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,250,000 after buying an additional 674,187 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in TransUnion by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,566,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,363,000 after buying an additional 698,580 shares during the period. Finally, XN LP increased its holdings in TransUnion by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. XN LP now owns 1,973,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,368,000 after buying an additional 1,303,996 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, Director George M. Awad sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,600. This trade represents a 30.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $95,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,488 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,277.20. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,954,740. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransUnion from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.38.

TransUnion Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $101.50 on Monday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $57.80 and a 1 year high of $113.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.57.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 36.52%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

