True Wealth Design LLC Acquires New Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 335.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in CNA Financial by 318.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,493 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,760,000 after acquiring an additional 570,172 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the second quarter worth about $273,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CNA. StockNews.com raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CNA Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CNA Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of CNA opened at $50.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.65. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Steven James sold 18,547 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $938,107.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,141.86. The trade was a 44.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas Worman sold 22,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $1,119,933.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,628.75. This represents a 14.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

