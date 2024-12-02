True Wealth Design LLC Invests $31,000 in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hasbro by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,858,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,723,000 after purchasing an additional 135,548 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 87.4% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,833,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,252,000 after buying an additional 855,099 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 9,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,320,000 after acquiring an additional 989,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Hasbro by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 804,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,210,000 after acquiring an additional 97,039 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $65.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.63. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.46.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -60.34%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

