True Wealth Design LLC Purchases 124 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1,771.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 63.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on TT shares. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.64.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $416.22 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $422.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $398.01 and a 200-day moving average of $359.50. The company has a market capitalization of $93.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

