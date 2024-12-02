True Wealth Design LLC Purchases 459 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 4,590.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 24.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,468,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,250,000 after acquiring an additional 674,187 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,308,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,951,000 after buying an additional 140,952 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 359.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $101.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.62. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $57.80 and a 1 year high of $113.17.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.52%.

In other TransUnion news, Director George M. Awad sold 12,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,600. This trade represents a 30.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $95,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,277.20. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,740 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRU. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.38.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

