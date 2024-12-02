Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Sells $523,740.36 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 9,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $523,740.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fawwad Qureshi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Fawwad Qureshi sold 622 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $32,723.42.

Trupanion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.11. 465,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,411. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -166.59 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.79 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 55,963.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,172,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,202 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,739,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,475,000 after acquiring an additional 142,156 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,523,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Trupanion by 11.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,094,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after acquiring an additional 116,496 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Trupanion from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

