UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Azora Capital LP

Azora Capital LP trimmed its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,978 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,964 shares during the quarter. UMB Financial makes up 2.3% of Azora Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Azora Capital LP owned about 0.82% of UMB Financial worth $42,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 31.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 24,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $2,473,983.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,600,904 shares in the company, valued at $162,988,036.24. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kris A. Robbins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,127.50. The trade was a 60.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,303 shares of company stock valued at $5,830,165. Corporate insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

UMBF stock opened at $125.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.97. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $71.04 and a 12 month high of $129.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $716.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.50%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

