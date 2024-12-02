US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stake Reduced by Atalan Capital Partners LP

Atalan Capital Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,852,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. US Foods makes up approximately 15.1% of Atalan Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Atalan Capital Partners LP’s holdings in US Foods were worth $175,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in US Foods by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 46.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,550,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,321 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in US Foods in the third quarter worth $121,196,000. Interval Partners LP increased its position in US Foods by 371.2% during the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,866,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,630 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,090,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,764,000 after purchasing an additional 694,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $69.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.66. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $70.80.

Insider Activity at US Foods

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,225.85. The trade was a 10.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on US Foods from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

