VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Down 21.8% in November

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the October 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESPO. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 41.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the third quarter valued at $225,000.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESPO opened at $84.74 on Monday. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $84.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.35 million, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.08.

About VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

