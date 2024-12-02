Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $379.76 and last traded at $379.72, with a volume of 2680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $376.17.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $347.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.71.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCR. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $859,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,521,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

