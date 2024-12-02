Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $204.68 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $163.03 and a 12-month high of $205.20. The company has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.46.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

