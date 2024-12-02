Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.31 and last traded at $103.18, with a volume of 94231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.57.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

