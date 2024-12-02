Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.31 and last traded at $103.18, with a volume of 94231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.57.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
