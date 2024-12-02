Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $275.57 and last traded at $275.39, with a volume of 37369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $275.14.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.824 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

About Vanguard Russell 1000

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 6.6% during the second quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 294,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,535,000 after buying an additional 18,157 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 15.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the second quarter worth $25,526,000. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 19.3% during the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

