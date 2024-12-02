Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $275.57 and last traded at $275.39, with a volume of 37369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $275.14.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.824 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
