Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 11,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,489,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,604,000 after purchasing an additional 369,889 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.78 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $79.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

