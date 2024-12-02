Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 505,198 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,021% from the previous session’s volume of 45,073 shares.The stock last traded at $77.39 and had previously closed at $77.80.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.26.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTC. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,083,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 728,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,011,000 after buying an additional 81,387 shares during the period. Raine Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,901,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,538,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 43,774 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

