Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 505,198 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,021% from the previous session’s volume of 45,073 shares.The stock last traded at $77.39 and had previously closed at $77.80.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.26.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%.
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
