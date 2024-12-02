Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Arrowroot Family Office LLC

Arrowroot Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $181.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $129.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $141.97 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.77.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

