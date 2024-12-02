Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Trading Up 7.2% – Should You Buy?

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.04 and last traded at $57.04. Approximately 181,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 231,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Vicor Trading Up 8.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Vicor had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $93.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Vicor

In other news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $50,512.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,222.18. This represents a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vicor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,495,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,331 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Vicor by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 15.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Articles

