Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 81.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,340 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VST. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 1,505.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total transaction of $18,878,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at $41,849,637.12. This trade represents a 31.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $33,413,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 318,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,352,424.58. This trade represents a 39.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $159.84 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.89 and a twelve month high of $168.67. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.33.

Vistra declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vistra

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.