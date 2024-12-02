Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,944 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.14% of Werner Enterprises worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 390.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 145.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $40.88 on Monday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.34.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $745.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WERN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

