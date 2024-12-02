WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.69 and last traded at $48.64, with a volume of 14799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.62.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.09 and its 200-day moving average is $45.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $526,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 732,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,026 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSX was launched on Aug 2, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

