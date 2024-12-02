Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.93 and last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 27363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XNCR shares. Piper Sandler raised Xencor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Xencor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Xencor Trading Up 5.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.27. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 232.77%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xencor

In other news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 68,684 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $1,612,700.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 200,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,698,441.92. The trade was a 25.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 49,278 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,186,121.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,487,443.05. The trade was a 12.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,328 shares of company stock worth $2,879,673 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Xencor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Xencor by 3.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Xencor by 3.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Xencor by 8.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 12,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Xencor by 7.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

