XOMA’s (XOMA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $123.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $117.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 268.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

XOMA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,034. The stock has a market cap of $393.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.37. XOMA has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

In other news, CEO Owen Hughes sold 21,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $655,335.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,621.05. This represents a 38.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in XOMA by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in XOMA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 300.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XOMA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

