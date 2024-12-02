Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER) Holdings Cut by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,190,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,169,162 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Xperi were worth $11,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPER. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Xperi by 703.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 518,661 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 337.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 590,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 455,569 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the second quarter valued at about $2,159,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Xperi by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 363,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 233,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Xperi by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 357,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 186,066 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xperi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPER. StockNews.com downgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BWS Financial restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Xperi from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Insider Activity at Xperi

In other news, CEO Jon Kirchner purchased 5,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $43,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,529,935.80. The trade was a 0.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Xperi Price Performance

XPER opened at $9.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51. Xperi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29.

Xperi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.